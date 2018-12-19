Best Twitter reactions after Hibs hold firm for draw against Rangers

Hibs were able to make it three games undefeated and a trio of clean sheets after holding off a barrage of chances from opponents Rangers to record a 0-0 draw at Easter Road.

While the Easter Road faithful seemed universally happy to receive the point, some couldn’t hide their frustration with the performance - or that of referee Craig Thomson.

@cjbruce86: “Poor performance really but great to get a point out of it. Livi on Saturday is must win.”

@Scott28426193: “How did we get a point out of that? Brilliant.”

@erskine_hibby: “When did we start playing in blue? We seemed to pass to guys in blue shirts most of the night.”

@Deanosborn: “A very good point following on from the weekend.”

@Liamadams7: “How Ryan Porteous doesn’t get MOTM is a joke. Brilliant performance again.”

@cmpunksnotdead: “We were f*****g p**h tonight, no excuses. Defended for our lives, Bodgam, Ambrose and Porteous saved us at times. Thank f**k Rangers are going through a bit of a goal drought and no being clinical. Oh well, onto Livingston on Saturday in a must win game.”

@GarySma32095167: “Mallan was p**h thought most of the Hibs team were to be honest Porteous excellent again, Ambrose some great blocks few errors but anyone offering me 7 points from the last 3 games I’d have bitten their hands of. We will play better and get beat so will take it.”

@HibeesBounce: “Cheating Thomson a*****e ref gives free kick when Kamberi clean through on goal in last min. #corrupt”

@Aaron_Hannah96: “Kamberi is p**h at holding the ball up man.”

@Rafferty1993: “Pleased to announce that the Hibs midfield has went missing again. Normality has resumed.”

@craigwil32: “Honestly think we were pretty poor tonight with the exception of young Porteous! Shaw needs to bulk up a bit as easily pushed off the ball. I’ll take a point though, let’s get 3 points on Saturday.”

@Chrisfinn2703: “We’re at the point where Craig Thomson just can’t referee Hibs games properly. Doesn’t know what to do either for or against.”