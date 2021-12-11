Bestie of times, the worst of times: Why Hibs in the 80s was anything but dull for author of new book

Graeme Souness leaves the field on his Rangers debut after receiving a red card for a challenge on Hibs' George McCluskey, who is helped off the pitch, on the opening day of the 1986/87 season.

Colin Leslie’s began at the start of the 80s. It is a decade usually glossed over in any discussion about the history of Hibs. For good reason, perhaps. There were no trophies, no Famous Five, no pioneering European journeys, no Turnbull’s Tornadoes. But the 80s at Easter Road was anything but dull.

Just talking about it gives Leslie a warm fuzzy feeling of fond childhood memories. That’s why he decided to write his book.

Bestie, to Beastie to Belgium: Hibs’ green and white knuckle ride through the 1980s, released today, is a rip-roaring read. Some of the memories are painful, but they are personal too.

Colin Leslie's new book is out now

“It was a fateful decade, by and large, and it has been cathartic writing it,” says Leslie, below, a former Scotsman journalist and a fine semi-professional centre-back himself for many years, predominantly with Lothian Thistle.

“But it was the decade I grew up, so at the very start of the 80s I was getting lifted over the turnstiles, like you were able to do these days, either by my dad or friends. By the end of the 80s I had turned 18. I was able to go on a boozy trip to Europe to watch Hibs play in Belgium against Liege.

“My family were Hibs fans, especially my dad. I do remember as a young kid in 1979, my dad going away to watch Hibs play Strasbourg at Easter Road. I was disappointed I couldn’t go because it was a school night. He said to me, ‘there will be plenty of European nights, don’t worry about it son’. As it turned out, 1989 was the next one.”

As the book explains in captivating detail, there were lots of reasons for that. But it wasn’t as if the players were poor. Each chapter offers a reminder. It was an era that started with George Best and ended with Steve Archibald, two of the finest forwards to have played the game. The same could be said for goalkeepers Alan Rough and Andy Goram. John Collins came through too.

“Although Hibs finished in the bottom half of the table for the most part, they were up against great teams,” recalls Leslie. “Dundee United and Aberdeen were competing at the top end of Europe. Add them to the Old Firm, plus a very good Hearts team, it was difficult. The standard was good. Hibs had good players, but there were better teams.”

Better teams, maybe, but there were not many better games than the one that took place on Saturday, August 9, 1986 at Easter Road. New Rangers player-manager Graeme Souness, the Edinburgh boy heralding the start of a new era, sent off on his debut. Hibs, famously, winning 2-1. The game sticks out so well in Leslie’s memory that it features on his book’s front cover. “It was football at its absolute bonkers best,” Leslie recalls. “It had everything you wanted as a football fan. You just couldn’t make up the script.”