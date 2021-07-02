Blow for Hibs fans as Raith Rovers friendly set to be open to home supporters only

A general view of Stark's Park

The match is being played as a testimonial for long-serving former Raith midfielder Iain Davidson.

However, while the hosts have been given the green light for up to 1,000 fans to attend, as things stand only home supporters will be permitted to attend.

Tickets are priced at £15 and £7 for Under-16s, while the Kirkcaldy side are streaming the game at a cost of £10.

The clash will be Hibs fourth pre-season friendly, following the development side’s encounters at Civil Service Strollers and Dunbar United and the match against Arsenal.

The first team is also due to travel to England for a training camp between July 4 and 9, with two matches scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

The friendlies and training camp will serve as preparation ahead of Hibs' Europa Conference League bow against either Mons Cape of Gibraltar or Andorrans FC Santa Coloma on July 22.

