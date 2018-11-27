Bognor’s Tommy Block handed second trial at Hibs after illness

Hibs are to give Bognor Regis midfielder Tommy Block a second trial after the 18-year-old fell ill during his first spell at Easter Road.

Block spent a week with Neil Lennon’s squad, scoring in a closed-doors match at East Mains, but missed two days training with a stomach bug.

The youngster feared that his illness would put paid to his hopes of impressing Lennon enough to be offered a deal with the Premiership club – although he’d most likely initially be part of Hibs development squad should that transpire.

He returned to Bognor and played last weekend in a 3-2 win over Three Bridges, but now he’s thrilled to have been invited back to Edinburgh to allow Lennon to cast another eye over him.

He said: “I thought I did well initially, but then I had a stomach bug and was confined to my hotel room.

“There was no way I could train or play. Hibs were brilliant, though, they really looked after me while I was unwell and helped me get through it.

“I wasn’t sure if being unwell during the few days I was there would have a negative impact on my chances of impressing them. .

“Now I have been contacted about going back in December. I remain hopeful that once again I can impress.”