Bookies’ favourite Michael Appleton expected to be named Hibs boss in days

Bookies’ favourite Michael Appleton is close to becoming the successor to Neil Lennon at Hibs, according to reports.

Having previously managed Blackburn and Portsmouth before undertaking a short stint as caretaker boss at Leicester City, Michael Appleton became the odds-on favourite to land the vacant manager role at Easter Road earlier this week with BetVictor and Paddy Power offering 1/2 and 6/4 respectively.

Now, the 43-year-old has emerged as the favourite among Hibs chiefs and is expected to be named as successor to Neil Lennon in a matter of days.

Former Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom, ex-Hibs assistant John Doolan and current Bristol City No.2 Dean Holden have all been linked with the vacancy, but latest reports suggest it will be Appleton who will land the job.

Appleton, who was on Manchester United’s books as a youngster, has had spells in charge of Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United, with his spell at the Kassam Stadium his longest and arguably most successful.

He lasted just 65 days at Blackpool, resigning from his post in January 2013 to take the reins at Ewood Park.

However, with just four wins from 15 in charge of Blackburn, he was relieved of his duties after 67 days in post in March 2013.

Appleton took the Oxford job in July 2014, leading them to automatic promotion to League One with a second-place finish in his second season.

The U’s also reached the EFL Trophy final in consecutive seasons during his tenure.

In June 2017 Appleton was named as Craig Shakespeare’s assistant at Leicester, signing a three-year deal.

When Shakespeare was dismissed in October 2017, Appleton took interim charge of the team for two matches, with the Foxes winning both.

He left his post in June last year following a shake-up of the coaching staff at the King Power Stadium.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital