Boost for Hibs fans as Premier Sports set to show Europa League ties

Hibs fans have been handed a boost after Premier Sports confirmed the Easter Road side’s Europa League away ties against NSI Runavik and Asteras Tripolis would be shown live on the channel.

Neil Lennon’s side travel to the Faroe Islands for the return leg against Runavik, holding a 6-1 aggregate lead.

Florian Kamberi netted a hat-trick against NSI Runavik in the first leg. Picture: SNS Group

Barring a spectacular collapse in Toftir on Thursday night, the Capital club will advance to the Europa League second qualifying round where they will take on Asteras Tripolis.

Premier Sports has confirmed it will screen the match in the Faroes on Thursday while the away leg in Greece is also expected to be broadcast by the channel.

The match against Runavik kicks off at 7.45pm UK time on Thursday July 19, at the Svangaskard Stadium in Toftir. Supporters can find out how to subscribe to the channel here.

The second round return leg against Asteras Tripolis is scheduled for Thursday August 2 at the Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium in Tripoli.