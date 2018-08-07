Brendan Rodgers: Celtic ‘left door open’ for John McGinn suitors

Brendan Rodgers has had his say on transfer speculation over John McGinn, admitting that Celtic’s failure to complete a deal for the Hibs midfielder has “opened the door” for other teams.

McGinn is reported to be in Birmingham as English Championship club Aston Villa negotiate a deal with Hibs for the 23-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Parkhead club have had three bids rejected for the nine-times capped Scotland player.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens, Celtic manager Rodgers said: “He is a player that we clearly wanted to bring here.

“I was really interested in bringing him in from a few months back.

“We haven’t been able to complete a deal and when of course when you don’t complete a deal on a player it always opens the door for other teams – a club like Aston Villa, who have clearly interest in him, who have a big history of their own, a great club with excellent facilities and now financial backing.

“So we have to wait and see on that one.”

