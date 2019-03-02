Buckfast bottle thrown at Celtic player during match with Hibs

A bottle of Buckfast was thrown at Celtic forward Scott Sinclair from Hibs' East Stand during Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Easter Road.



Referee Willie Collum momentarily stopped the match minutes into the second half when the score was 0-0 after the object entered the field of play when Sinclair was going over to take a corner kick.

The official informed the match commander of the incident and the game then continued.

Just a few minutes later, Celtic opened the scoring through James Forrest and a flare was thrown on to the pitch from the South Stand, which houses the away support.

Celtic went on to win the match 2-0.