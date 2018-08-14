Callum Donaldson: Hibs Colts have motivation to beat Dundee

Callum Donaldson admits Hibs face a tough match when they take on Dundee in the Irn Bru Cup at Dens Park tonight – but the Easter Road youngster insists he and his team-mates want it even tougher.

The Tayside club pushed Hibs all the way as they won last season’s SPFL Development League, with each side winning their home games, and Donaldson is anticipating another hard-fought encounter.

The game is classed as being between the clubs’ “Colt” teams but 18-year-old Donaldson has his eyes on a victory to set up a clash with a senior team.

He said: “We want to progress and test ourselves. I know that to get through against Dundee will be hard, but collectively we want to advance and test ourselves.

“On a personal note I want to play against players that could be the toughest I will ever play against and collectively, as a group, we might never get a chance again to play teams of that calibre together.”