Canadian trialist Kosovar Sadiki plays third match as Hibs reserves draw with Celtic

Canadian defender Kosovar Sadiki played as a trialist for a third time as Hibs’ development squad drew 2-2 with Celtic reserves at Cappielow.

The young Hibees raced into a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to strikes from Innes Murray and Ruari Paton, but were unable to hold on as the Glasgow side, with Israeli internationalist Nir Bitton making his return from injury, hit back through Wallace Duffy and Jack Aitchison to claim a point in the reserve league clash.

Hibs, with Sean Mackie, Jamie Gullan and Lewis Allan all missing as they prepared with Neil Lennon’s first-team squad for Wednesday’s Premiership match against Rangers, were only able to name one outfield substitute - Gregor Woods - for the game in which they had goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski to thank, the Polish youngster pulling off a string of superb stops in the second half to ensure Hibs escaped with a draw.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Blake, Donaldson, K O’Connor, Sadiki, Waugh, Shanley, Campbell, Paton, I Murray, Galantes. Substitutes: Martin, Woods.