Caretake Hibs boss David Gray has backing of players for cup final against Celtic

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Hibernian interim coach David Gray during a Cinch Premiership match between St. Mirren and Hibernian at SMISA Stadium, on December 11, 2021, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Jamie Murphy and Chris Cadden have both voiced support for the 33-year-old coach, who has tomorrow’s cinch Premiership match against Dundee at Easter Road to negotiate first.

While applications continue to land on chief executive Ben Kensell’s desk, Hibs are understood to be in no immediate rush to make an appointment as the games keep coming thick and fast.

Murphy said: “We’d be happy for Dave to be here as long as he can. Dave knows what he is doing. He’s done all his coaching badges.

“He’s had a six-month apprenticeship with the manager and I’m sure he’s learned a lot. The club makes these decisions, but there is a lot of respect for Dave. There will be no problem if Dave is in charge.”

Becoming permanent manager is not something Gray feels ready for yet, having only transitioned from player to coach in the summer, but he has enough backing from the squad to carry on, with support from coaches Eddie May and Craig Samson, until told otherwise.

“Me, Eddie and Sammy will continue preparing the team to the best of our ability,” said Gray. “We’ve got Dundee before the cup final and that’s the most important thing now.”

Cadden said: “We’ve got to do everything for whoever is in charge and Dave’s in charge now, so we’ll give him 100 per cent.

“Dave is well liked in the dressing room. He’s been brilliant for me.

“It’s a big week for us. Dave has said that to us. It’s a massive game against Dundee.”

