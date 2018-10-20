Celtic 4-2 Hibs: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Mark Atkinson rates the Hibs players out of ten after the 4-2 defeat at Celtic Park ...

Adam Bogdan: Faultless for the Celtic goals and made a three fine saves to keep Hibs within striking distance until late on. 6

Efe Ambrose: Captained Hibs for first time. Found life hard going until Hibs changed formation. 5

Darren McGregor: Struggled badly in early stages, picking up booking and toiling with Celtic's pace. Settled down thereafter. 5

Lewis Stevenson: Clearly uncomfortable at centre-half, but was more steady as proceedings wore on. 5

Mark Milligan: Couldn't anchor the midfield with his usual solidity and calmness. Skinned by Forrest when at centre-half for Celtic's third goal. 5

Martin Boyle: Very effective as a striker. Had a netbound header brilliantly saved by Gordon but got his goal with delicious dink over keeper. 8

Daryl Horgan: Always looked to attack, be it as a winger or in midfield, and was one of Hibs' more creative players. 6

Stevie Mallan: Wasted two presentable free-kicks by his standards and was booked. Not his best day at office. 5

Vykintas Slivka: Battled away on right hand side of midfield and did little wrong throughout the match. 6

Emerson Hyndman: Quiet 90 minutes from the American. Could not influence the match as he did the previous enoucnter against Hamilton. 5

Florian Kamberi: Took his goal brilliantly and was always a willing out-ball in attack. Benefitted from having Boyle beside him. 7

Steven Whittaker: Replaced Milligan. Slotted in at right-back. 4

Jamie Maclaren: No sooner had he come on had Celtic scored fourth. Late effort saved. 2