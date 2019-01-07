Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says he has ‘plan’ for Hibs target Scott Allan

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers feels out-of-favour midfielder Scott Allan needs first-team football and that he has a “plan” for the 27-year-old.

Allan has not featured for the Hoops’ first-team this term and is way down the pecking order at Celtic Park.

Scott Allan has been training well at Celtic all season. Pic: SNS

His last competitive match was for Hibs in May in a 5-5 draw with Rangers – and Hibees head coach Neil Lennon is keen to bring the player back to Easter Road for a third spell at the club, either on a loan or a permanent deal.

Allan is also out of contract at the end of the season, but Lennon will face competition for his signature, with other clubs interested in the midfield playmaker.

Rodgers said: “A lot of the players who have done well for me are young players. I look at the likes of Scotty Allan. He needed the loan period when I first came in.

“He went out and did very well but while he was doing well the team here was doing very well.

“When he came back it was very difficult for him to get in front of a Tom Rogic so his game time has been virtually none.

“Scott’s a great guy who trains every day, works hard and is professional. But he’s been unfortunate he hasn’t been able to play.

“That’s really been through no fault of his own. The players have just been at a level and form.

“Scotty is probably at the age where he wants to play. He knows he has the talent to play in most teams.

“We have a plan for all the players and we sit down and talk regularly in terms of what’s going to be in their best interests and the interests of the club.”