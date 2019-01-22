Celtic boss gives update on future of Hibs target Lewis Morgan

Brendan Rodgers says it’s likely Lewis Morgan will be heading out on loan in the January transfer window - though the Celtic boss revealed they’ve yet to receive an enquiry from Hibs.

Hibs have been linked with a move for Lewis Morgan in January. Picture: SNS

The Easter Road side have been linked with the 22-year-old since the beginning of the January transfer window.

It is believed that manager Neil Lennon is looking to add options in the wide areas with Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong having struggled with injuries since his move in the summer window.

Aberdeen have reportedly joined the chase for Morgan, while there is one destination Rodgers has already ruled out.

Rodgers said: “We’ve spoken about the idea of going on loan but he has a number of possibilities. He loved his time at St Mirren and it’s nothing against the club or manager. But speaking to him and his agent, if he moves out then it will be somewhere different.

“I haven’t heard anything from Hibs. There is quite a bit of interest around him. We’ll see where he ends up. He might even end up staying put. He’s a good boy who has been unfortunate here. The players who are in his position have played well and been consistently available. He is at the age where he needs to get games into his legs again.”