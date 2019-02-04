Celtic ‘could be without 14 first-team players’ for Hibs clash

Celtic could be without up to 14 first-team players for Hibs’ visit to Parkhead on Wednesday night on Ladbrokes Premiership duty.

The Hoops are already without Filip Benkovic, Eboue Kouassi, Tom Rogic, Anthony Ralston and Leigh Griffiths, while defender Kristoffer Ajer is suspended after his red card in Celtic’s 2-0 win at St Johnstone.

Florian Kamberi holds off Olivier Ntcham in the last meeting between Hibs and Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

Kieran Tierney returned to training this week but is still some way off a return to action, while new striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo is still getting up to speed.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham and defender Dedryck Boyata missed the win in Perth but both did take part in Monday training at Lennoxtown. However, it remains to be seen if the duo will play any part in Wednesday night’s match.

Mikael Lustig was replaced at half time with an Achilles problem, while Odsonne Edouard was stretchered off after taking a sore one in a challenge with Saints’ Joe Shaughnessy.

More worrying for Celtic is James Forrest’s fitness, after the winger was forced off with a hamstring injury towards the end of Sunday’s match.

Odsonne Edouard, left, and Ryan Christie sustained injuries in the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking at Lennoxtown on Monday, Hoops assistant boss Chris Davies said: “James is having a scan on his hamstring. It’s nothing we hope is too severe.

“He did the right thing identifying it yesterday, he could have played on, but he didn’t. He could be out for a while, but we’ll assess that.

“Kieran Tierney was training on his own today, he is building his rehab steadily. Olivier Ntcham trained, Dedryck Boyata trained, Odsonne Edouard had a bad knock yesterday, and we’ll see how he feels.

“[The team is] as stretched as it’s been. We’ve got a good team of injuries and suspensions – 4-4-2, we could fit them all in. It’s rare to have so many injuries, but we do have a strength in depth in this squad.”

With Ajer suspended, Benkovic sidelined and Boyata a doubt, Celtic could be down to the bare bones in defence, with Jack Hendry and Jozo Simunovic the only fit senior centre-backs.

Davies continued: “We can put out a team that’s full of quality players. [Nir] Bitton can play centre-half, we’ve got Jack, we’ve got Dedryck training today. We have to assess our next 24 hours and make a judgement on the team for Wednesday.

“Hibs have always been a difficult opponent for us. It’ll be a difficult game, but we’ll have to work hard. Off the back of the couple of weeks they’ve had, we will not underestimate them.”

Youngsters Karamoko Dembele and Armstrong Oko-Flex trained with the first-team squad while Ewan Henderson - who impressed in Celtic’s 4-0 win over St Mirren last month - could also play a part in the game against Hibs, who are expected to be led by Eddie May and Grant Murray while the search for Neil Lennon’s successor progresses.