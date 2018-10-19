Celtic v Hibs: Hanlon and Maclaren fitness, no Mavrias, 4-2-3-1?

Hibs travel to Glasgow tomorrow hoping to secure a fith consecutive league victory that could send them top of the table depending on the outcome of Hearts’ home match with Aberdeen.

Neil Lennon’s men have won their last two games on the road, and recorded a win, two draws and one (narrow) defeat in their matches with the Hoops last season.

Vykintas Slivka scored the winner the last time the two sides met. Picture: SNS Group

The Capital club could welcome back Paul Hanlon in defence, while Jamie Maclaren has an outside chance of making the matchday squad after close to a month on the sidelines.

Lennon is likely to line his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Martin Boyle, Stevie Mallan and Emerson Hyndman supporting Florian Kamberi. Vykintas Slivka, matchwinner the last time the two sides met, could partner Mark Milligan in defensive midfield while Hanlon will likely replace Ryan Porteous in the centre of defence alongside former Hoops stopper Efe Ambrose.

Hibs could have a strong bench available, with only Thomas Agyepong and, most likely, new signing Charalampos “Harry” Mavrias, who is unlikely to be included due as he gets up to speed after signing a short-term deal.

Celtic are without Kristoffer Ajer, Nir Bitton and Mikey Johnston but influential captain and former Hibee Scott Brown could make a return to the engine room.

Another ex-Hibee, Leigh Griffiths, scored the only goal of the game during the last meeting at Celtic Park but the 28-year-old is thought to have missed training on Friday, casting doubt on his chance of playing tomorrow.

Filip Benkovic is set to make his return to the starting XI after coming through international duty with Croatia Under-21s unscathed, while Jozo Simunovic is also knocking on the door.

Injuries / suspensions / unavailable

Celtic - Kristoffer Ajer is unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury in Celtic’s 1-0 Betfred Cup win over St Johnstone, while Mikey Johnston is also out with a hamstring complaint. Nir Bitton (knee) is also sidelined.

Hibs - Thomas Agyepong will miss the trip to Glasgow after he was forced off with an injury in the 1-0 win over St Mirren. New signing Charalampos Mavrias is unlikely to feature based on lack of match fitness.

Magic number

9 - Hibs have gone nine matches without a victory at Parkhead. The last win in G40 came in 2010; Danny Galbraith netting an injury time winner to hand John Hughes’ side a 2-1 win. Anthony Stokes got the other goal.

Key battle

Mark Milligan going toe-to-toe with Scott Brown could make for a fascinating match-up. Both players are crucial in the way their respective teams play and their battle could be a robust subplot in the game.

Key stats

Celtic haven’t conceded more than one goal in a home league fixture since September 30 last year - when a John McGinn brace had Hibs in the driving seat until Callum McGregor’s late equaliser. Hibs, who recorded back-to-back wins on the road against Dundee and St Mirren, haven’t won three away games on the trot in the top flight since late October / early November 2005 (a 1-0 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, and 2-1 victories over Dunfermline and Livingston).

Referee

Don Robertson takes charge of Hibs again, having been the man in the middle for the 6-0 win over Hamilton. The Easter Road side have only lost once in the 14 games he’s taken charge of - a 2-1 defeat to Dumbarton on the opening day of the 2015/16 season - winning 11 and drawing 2. This is his first game involving Hibs and Celtic; the Hoops have won six and drawn three of the nine matches he’s refereed involving them.

Possible teams

Celtic: Gordon; Lustig, Benkovic, Boyata, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair; Edouard. Subs from: Bain, Simunovic, Hendry, Gamboa, Kouassi, Christie, Morgan, Mulumbu, Arzani, Rogic, Sinclair.

Hibs: Bogdan; Gray, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Milligan, Slivka; Boyle, Mallan, Hyndman; Kamberi. Subs from: Marciano, Porteous, McGregor, Whittaker, Nelom, Bartley, F Murray, Horgan, Shaw, Gullan, Maclaren.

Kick-off: 3pm