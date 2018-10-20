Celtic v Hibs line-ups: McGregor returns, Boyle fit, flexible formation

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's trip to Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Defender Darren McGregor returns to the starting XI alongside midfielder Daryl Horgan, while Ryan Porteous drops to the bench and David Gray is absent with a foot injury.

Centre-half Paul Hanlon remains sidelined with a leg injury, while winger Thomas Agyepong is also out, but striker Jamie Maclaren returns to the substitutes bench after a back strain.

With no recognised right-back in the team, Hibs have the option of going to 4-5-1 or a 3-5-1-1, with Mark Milligan likely to move back into defence.

For Celtic, former Hibs striker Leigh Griffiths misses out with a virus, but their captain and key midfielder Scott Brown returns to their team

Celtic: Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Benkovic, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Forrest, Rogic, McGregor, Edouard. Subs: Bain, Simunovic, Sinclair, Gamboa, Morgan, Christie, Kouassi.

Hibs: Bogdan, Ambrose, Milligan, McGregor, Stevenson, Boyle, Slivka, Mallan, Hyndman, Kamberi. Subs: Marciano, Whittaker, Porteous, Nelom, Bartley, Shaw, Maclaren.