Celtic v Hibs: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs are unbeaten in the league against Celtic this season, drawing 2-2 at Celtic Park before coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Easter Road last month.

The other match between the two sides ended in a 4-2 victory for Celtic at Hampden in the semi finals of the Betfred Cup. With matches between the two sides seeing 14 goals so far this season, expect more of the same this weekend.

Efe Ambrose and Oli Shaw were on the scoresheet for Hibs last time out, with Scott Sinclair netting a double for the visitors.

John McGinn scored a double of his own when Celtic last welcomed Hibs to Parkhead and after his winner on Wednesday night will be looking to get on the scoresheet again.

Neil Lennon has confirmed that Anthony Stokes will not be involved in the matchday squad after missing out against both Hearts and Dundee.

The Hibs head coach is also without long-term absentees David Gray, Steven Whittaker and Ross Laidlaw, while midfield enforcer Marvin Bartley is likely to join them on the sidelines.

Deivydas Matulevicius is also ruled out with a knee injury.

Lennon is likely to keep faith with the same side that faced Dundee midweek at Dens Park, with Lithuanian international Vykintas Slivka in line to make his third consecutive start, in place of the injured Marvin Bartley.

Brendan Rodgers is without Stuart Armstrong (hernia), Jonny Hayes (broken leg), Patrick Roberts (thigh), Marvin Compper (calf), Tom Rogic and Anthony Ralston (both knee).

Leigh Griffiths will be hoping that climbing off the bench to score the winning goal against Partick Thistle could see him restored to the starting line-up for Celtic. As the boyhood Hibs fan closes in on 100 goals for Celtic, his former club are the only top flight team he is yet to score against.

Last five meetings: Hibs 2-2 Celtic; Celtic 4-2 Hibs; Celtic 2-2 Hibs; Hibs 0-4 Celtic; Celtic 1-0 Hibs

Likely Celtic team (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Lustig, Ajer, Boyata, Tierney; Brown, Ntcham; Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair; Griffiths. Subs from: De Vries, Bitton, Simunovic, Gamboa, Eboue, Johnston, Edouard, Dembele.

Likely Hibs team: (4-5-1): Marciano; Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson; Boyle, Slivka, McGeouch, McGinn, Barker; Shaw. Subs from: Bain, Porteous, Rherras, Fontaine, Swanson, F Murray, Maclaren, S Murray.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Kick-off: 3pm

Odds: Celtic 1/3 Draw 21/4 Hibs 12/1 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

