'Cheers for your help Aberdeen' - Hibs fans welcome new deal for Martin Boyle

Fans have welcomed Martin Boyle's new contract extension

The Easter Road side announced on Wednesday that the Australian internationalist had extended his stay until the summer of 2024.

Ewan Gibbs wrote: “Yesterday’s pound shop Old Firm behaviour from Aberdeen looks pretty silly now.”

Grant Chappell was smitten: “Would just like to say again, I love Martin Boyle.”

Gareth Falconer tweeted: “And Aberdeen thought they could get him for 500k…”

Jason Kemp added: “Well done Hibs and great to have you here for longer Boyler. PS – cheers for your help, Aberdeen!”

Liam Blues contacted Trading Standards Scotland to say: “We got this man in a swap deal with Alex Harris. You need to look into this. Dundee got robbed.”

Richard Dalgleish said: “Hope Hibs got shot of the ridiculously low £500k sell on clause.”

Billy Hemming demanded more new contracts: “Get Doyle-Hayes and Magennis tied up!”

Fraser Sneddon cheekily wondered: “Now that’s done, how about Jamie McCart?”

Batman Gilmour tweeted: “Brilliant from Hibs getting Boyle tied up to 2024 – one of the best in the league now; I wouldn’t swap him for any winger at the moment!”

Graeme Charge added: “Probably Hibs most important player just now.”

Ryan Taylor wrote: “Big up Aberdeen for pushing the Boyle deal through. ******* numpties.”

Matt Shaw joked: “I hope we’ve got rid of the clause in his contract where he wasn’t allowed to wind up Ryan Porteous.”

David Harris was chuffed: “Well done Hibs and well done Martin Boyle; great news.”

Bold claims from David Winpenny who said: “Worth £90 million – that’s why nobody can afford him.”

