'Cheers for your help Aberdeen' - Hibs fans welcome new deal for Martin Boyle
Hibs fans have welcomed the news that Martin Boyle has signed a new deal with the club.
The Easter Road side announced on Wednesday that the Australian internationalist had extended his stay until the summer of 2024.
Ewan Gibbs wrote: “Yesterday’s pound shop Old Firm behaviour from Aberdeen looks pretty silly now.”
Grant Chappell was smitten: “Would just like to say again, I love Martin Boyle.”
Gareth Falconer tweeted: “And Aberdeen thought they could get him for 500k…”
Jason Kemp added: “Well done Hibs and great to have you here for longer Boyler. PS – cheers for your help, Aberdeen!”
Liam Blues contacted Trading Standards Scotland to say: “We got this man in a swap deal with Alex Harris. You need to look into this. Dundee got robbed.”
Richard Dalgleish said: “Hope Hibs got shot of the ridiculously low £500k sell on clause.”
Billy Hemming demanded more new contracts: “Get Doyle-Hayes and Magennis tied up!”
Fraser Sneddon cheekily wondered: “Now that’s done, how about Jamie McCart?”
Batman Gilmour tweeted: “Brilliant from Hibs getting Boyle tied up to 2024 – one of the best in the league now; I wouldn’t swap him for any winger at the moment!”
Graeme Charge added: “Probably Hibs most important player just now.”
Ryan Taylor wrote: “Big up Aberdeen for pushing the Boyle deal through. ******* numpties.”
Matt Shaw joked: “I hope we’ve got rid of the clause in his contract where he wasn’t allowed to wind up Ryan Porteous.”
David Harris was chuffed: “Well done Hibs and well done Martin Boyle; great news.”
Bold claims from David Winpenny who said: “Worth £90 million – that’s why nobody can afford him.”