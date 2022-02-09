Chris Cadden wants Hibs results over personal performances as Shaun Maloney speaks on Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet

The visitors coped well even after the red card shown to Ryan Porteous after just half an hour, before goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos handed the Gers a come-from-behind win. Hibs exacted revenge the following month in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden before going down 1-0 at home to the Light Blues in the return league match thanks to a late penalty.

Cadden believes there isn’t a great deal between the two teams.

"It was a good result at Hampden but I thought in both league games we were well and truly in them and the one at Ibrox we were on-up and I was on the pitch and felt comfortable, really comfortable. Obviously, the sending off changed things in that game.

Chris Cadden would happily trade personal performances for three points

"At Easter Road as well I thought we were comfortable and played well all night and were just unlucky. But it helps our confidence to know that if we play to the best of our ability then we can go and cause Rangers problems.”

Cadden has enjoyed a new lease of life since the arrival of Shaun Maloney and is eager to keep it going in Govan this evening, but he would gladly swap a stand-out personal showing for three points for the team.

"I think the gaffer’s system really brings out my best attributes but I’m just taking each game as it comes,” he said ahead of the trip to Glasgow.

"Obviously I’d like to get on a wee winning run and get a few more victories than we have recently. That’s the main thing. I can put in as many good performances as possible but if we don’t win games then I’m not really that bothered. I just want the three points at the weekend.”

Shaun Maloney addresses his players during training at East Mains

Cadden could well provide the firepower himself, having netted twice since Maloney’s arrival from the right wingback slot.

He put in numerous crosses in last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat by St Mirren but believes things are on the verge of clicking for Hibs.

"If you watch the highlights back then you can see the chances we created and I think that if one of those goes in then it is a different story.

"Obviously it is easy saying that now but the good thing is we are creating a lot of chances but we need to be more clinical. Goals do change games.

“It’s going to click at some point,” he continued. “We’re going to be clinical and find the back of the net. It’s just not happened for us of late.

“But we’ve bought into everything the gaffer has done from day one. We’ve trusted what he’s saying and he’s been great. We all really enjoy the system he’s brought in.

“We’re now just waiting for that moment.”

Hearts suffered a 5-0 reversal at Ibrox on Sunday and the 25-year-old is wary of the threat Rangers can pose.

"At places like Ibrox you are generally not going to get as many chances as you do elsewhere. They are a really good team. Any time you go into any game in Scotland, but especially one at Ibrox, you do need to take your chances when they come. We know that and we are not going to shy away from that.”

Maloney took in that match as part of his pre-match preparations and knows what his side has to do to avoid a repeat of the weekend’s performance against St Mirren.

“When we look back to the weekend we created more than enough chances to win the match,” he explained.

“Whenever we have played against teams above us, we have performed, in parts of the game, very well. But when you play the best teams in our league, you won’t create as many chances. We have to be as clinical as we can.

“I have to say that but I also have to support the more attacking players. I do believe at some point it is going to change, for sure.

"It’s the full team that has to be clinical. It can be a free header from a set-play, it can be a full-back or wing-back coming from the other side when they get an opportunity.

“I certainly don’t focus on whether it is Kevin [Nisbet] or Christian Doidge. It’s everyone, really, it has to be the full team.

“At the moment any mistake we make the opponent is taking advantage, and that has been the difference.”

The Hibs boss is also desperate for Porteous to put in a repeat performance of his showing in the Edinburgh derby, against a team

"His performance against Hearts was as good a centre-back performance as I’ve seen in the country this year. I really believe that,” Maloney stated.

"Every game is about trying to get him back to those levels.”

Maloney has also backed Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet to get back on the goal trail sooner rather than later.

“Since I have been here I actually think Kevin’s performances have been really good. As a nine, you can be judged on the amount of goals you score.

“But I have been really happy with his performances and his workrate, and there has definitely been a change in the relationship between Kevin and the support.

“I really feel there is respect now, and a real sort of connection between the two.

“I know there is going to be a moment when these chances are taken. Not talking about Kevin specifically but I know he is going to take them.

“I am really confident he is going to be a big player for me in terms of the success we are hoping to have here.”

