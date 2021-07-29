Chris Mueller 'belongs' at Hibs as new signing explains why he'll excite supporters

Chris Mueller is excited to join Hibs. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The US international has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the club after his deal with Orlando City expires.

Jack Ross is keen for a deal to be done to bring the 24-year-old to Hibs before the end of the transfer window.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the club soon,” he told the Hibee Buzz.

"As a kid growing up I felt like I belonged in European football and especially in Scotland and the UK with Hibs. Someone who has such deep history, a culture and fan base who really care deeply about the game.

"I think that’s where I belong.

"I believe what I was meant to do when I was young was to go somewhere they live, breathe and die football and that's how I live my life.”

Mueller is eager to display his attacking qualities to Hibs fans as well as his personality.

“I think they’ll find someone who is always giving 110 per cent effort," he said.

"I think the fans in Orlando will tell you I play with a bit of emotion on my sleeve, with my heart, every time I step out there because I love to play the game.

"I try to play as confidently as possible. I like to get on the ball and make things happen, whether I’m scoring goals or making assists. I like to dribble one v one in the channel and receive the ball in the pocket and turn and combine with my team-mates.