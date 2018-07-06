Chris Sutton: Dylan McGeouch joining Sunderland is ‘backwards move’

Chris Sutton has branded Dylan McGeouch’s move to Sunderland a “move backwards”.

McGeouch completed his transfer to the League One side earlier this week, as Black Cats boss Jack Ross beat Aberdeen, Blackburn Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Rangers to the playmaker’s signature.

Dylan McGeouch, left, has made a backwards move, according to Chris Sutton. Pictures: SunderlandAFC/Getty Images

The former Celtic striker-turned-pundit sent a good luck message to the Scotland international on Twitter earlier this week, saying: “Good luck to Dylan McGeouch, a really talented player, with his move to Sunderland.

“But it’s a move backwards.”

The 25-year-old spent four years at Hibs, helping them to Scottish Cup glory for the first time in 114 years in May 2016, and promotion back to the Scottish Premiership a year later.

His performances for Hibs culminated in the midfielder earning his first Scotland caps against Peru and Mexico at the start of the summer.

After signing for Sunderland, McGeouch said he had been keen to join what he viewed as a “massive club”.

“It’s a great place to be and hopefully we can get the club back to where we should be,” he added.

“I’ve heard a lot of great things about the manager up the road as well as down here and it is exciting times to work with him.”

