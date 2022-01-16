Christian Doidge going nowhere but Hibs open to offers for Scott Allan
Hibs striker Christian Doidge won’t be going anywhere in transfer window, the Evening News understands.
However, Scott Allan could potentially leave in January if the Easter Road club receive an acceptable offer for the player and the midfielder wishes to move for the promise of guaranteed regular first-team football.
It was reported on Saturday evening that Dundee had made a double swoop to try and sign both Doidge and Allan to bolster their hopes of cinch Premiership survival. Doidge was mooted as a loan, while Allan was said to be a permanent deal.
Hibs are not entertaining offers for Doidge, whom they still seek as an integral part of the first-team despite the popular striker having not started a game since returning from an Achilles injury in the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers in November.
Allan almost moved in the summer transfer window as part of a swap deal, plus cash, for St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath before the deal fell through.