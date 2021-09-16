Christian Doidge 'making good progress' as Hibs boss gives revised timeline for striker's return

Christian Doidge could return sooner than expected from injury

The Welsh forward was expected to be out until the end of 2021 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury ahead of the second leg of the Europa Conference League third-round tie against HNK Rijeka.

But speaking today Easter Road head coach Jack Ross revealed the 28-year-old was makin “really good progress” in his rehab.

"Christian’s return timescale-wise has accelerated,” the Hibs boss said in the broadcast section of his pre-match press conference ahead of the home match with St Mirren.

“The timeline originally was probably the end of the year but we're now looking at hopefully November, and maybe early November, if he continues in the manner he is at the moment.

"Touch wood, but so far he's made a recovery that's exceeded expectation."

There was also positive news for winger Jamie Murphy, who limped off during the 2-0 victory over Livingston on August 28 after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Despite fears the 31-year-old was facing a long term on the sidelines, Ross is hopeful that the wideman could also return to action sooner than first thought.

“We hope Jamie won't be as long as expected. We may get him back for the Rangers game before the international break but if not I'd certainly expect him back post-international break.”

Hibs will also have Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Stevenson back in the squad after the pair missed the goalless Edinburgh derby with Hearts last weekend, but midfielder Melker Hallberg and left-back Sean Mackie are longer-term absentees.

