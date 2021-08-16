Christian Doidge sends message to Hibs fans after injury lay-off is confirmed

Christian Doidge has sent a message to fans after his period on the sidelines was confirmed

The Welshman suffered an injury during training ahead of Hibs’ 4-1 defeat by NK Rijeka in Croatia last week and was forced to sit out the second leg of Hibs’ Europa Conference League third-round qualifying tie.

Scans later revealed that the 28-year-old had sustained damage to his ankle and Achilles tendon in the training ground incident.

Doidge is now wearing a protective boot and using crutches and may not return to first-team reckoning until after the Scottish Premiership’s winter break.

The injury blow was compounded by the news he was in line for a first call-up to the Wales squad for September’s internationals, with the Welsh FA contacting Doidge’s representatives with a view to including him in the squad to face Belarus in Russia at the start of September.

Writing on social media Doidge said: “Thanks for all the messages of support this week, beyond gutted to be missing out on a big part of the season but already looking ahead to coming back.”

Doidge had scored twice in Hibs’ first two league matches against Motherwell and Ross County after missing a large chunk of pre-season with Covid-19.

He was confined to bed for the best part of a fortnight and only returned to action in the friendly against Raith Rovers for Iain Davidson’s testimonial match in mid-July.

A Hibs statement read: “We can confirm that Christian Doidge will be sidelined until at least December with an Achilles injury.

“Come back stronger, Doidgey.”

