Civil Service Strollers v Hibs: Meet the Easter Road kids hoping to impress in friendly

Josh Currie, Ethan Laidlaw, Murray Johnson, and Josh O'Connor will all feature against Civil Service Strollers

The two clubs recently agreed a strategic partnership, while Strollers boss Gary Jardine has been helping out in the Hibs Academy. A number of Easter Road youngsters have previously spent time on loan at Marine Drive including Jack Brydon, Kevin Dabrowski, and Ryan Shanley.

Hibs are sending a development side along the road while a number of trialists will also be included in the matchday squad.

Here’s the lowdown on those getting a chance to impress…

Murray Johnson

Goalkeeper trained with the first team last season and played every minute for the Under-18s Highly-rated, linked with Wolves and Manchester City, and will be between the sticks at CGP.

Jacob Blaney

Trained with the first team last season and made the trip to Ibrox in April although wasn’t named in the matchday squad. Comfortable in midfield or defence, but likely to feature in the backline on Friday night.

Jayden Fairley

Versatile 17-year-old can operate in defence or midfield and gained valuable first-team experience at Stenhousemuir last season. Capped by Scotland at Under-16 and Under-17 level, he is another to have had a successful loan spell at Strollers and is expected to line up in defence.

Murray Aiken

As versatile as they come, 16-year-old Aiken is primarily a central midfielder but has filled in at right-back and centre-back in the past. Was one of the seven academy graduates who signed professional deals in January this year. Could feature at centre-back in this friendly.

Oscar MacIntyre

The former Spartans youngster joined Hibs relatively recently but has impressed on the left of a back four and as a left wing-back.

Robbie Hamilton

Left-sided central midfielder who opened his account for the Under-18s towards the end of the season and finished the campaign with two goals. Has been deployed up front on occasion and is the son of former Hearts, Motherwell, Dundee, and Dundee United forward Jim Hamilton.

Ethan Laidlaw

Attacker signed his first professional deal earlier this calendar year and was named in the first-team squad on three occasions, remaining an unused sub each time. The highly-rated forward turned out for the Under-18s last season and could feature in midfield on Friday depending on what formation Gareth Evans and Eddie May choose.

Yrick Gallantes

Diminutive Filipino winger spent time on loan in his homeland last season, featuring for the Azkals Under-23 side that competed in the domestic league. Has been capped by the Philippines at senior level and is set to get a run-out against Strollers. Previously spent time on loan with Gala Fairydean Rovers so knows the league well.

Josh O’Connor

Forward O’Connor was the second highest scorer for the Under-18s last season, hitting five goals including a brace against Celtic in a 4-0 win and one in a 3-0 victory over Hearts.

He spent time training with the first team last term and will start up front against Strollers.

Josh Currie

Another player capable of playing in more than one position, Currie is predominantly a forward but has also been utilised as a wingback for the Under-18s. Overcame a serious injury earlier in his teens that kept him sidelined for 18 months, and netted twice for the wee Hibees last term.

