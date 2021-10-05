Comparison between Rangers tackle and Ryan Porteous red dismissed by Scottish football pundit

John Lundstram (above) has been discussed in the debate over Ryan Porteous' red card at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

The Hibs defender was shown a straight red card during his side’s 2-1 defeat to Steven Gerrard’s men for a tackle on Joe Aribo.

Some observations have pointed to a lunging challenge by Lundstram on left-back Josh Doig and wondered why similar punishment wasn’t handed out.

Rae, however, insists the two tackles are not all that comparable as he fielded questions on the subject for Clyde Superscoreboard.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "He clearly lunges towards the ball, but if you are talking about endangering him, I didn't quite see the same as Porteous.

"I don't think it was anywhere near the same force as Porteous, and I don't think it's reckless because he's on that side of the ball.

"I didn't quite see the two of them marry up."

Message from the editor