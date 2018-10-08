Contenders Hibs would ‘do well in the English Championship’

Veteran Hamilton defender Matthew Kilgallon insisted Hibs must be considered genuine title contenders after his team’s 6-0 thrashing by the Easter Road side.

A fourth-successive Premiership victory maintained second place in the table for Neil Lennon’s players but Kilgallon, who completed an afternoon of misery by scoring Hibs’ sixth goal after Martin Boyle, Stevie Mallan, with a double, Emerson Hyndman and Flo Kamberi had all found the net. The former Leeds, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Blackburn and Bradford player said: “Hibs are contenders because they can all play and they’re not afraid to put their foot in.

“It’s my first time in Scottish football but I can tell the difference between the top and bottom half in the league. They can be contenders at the top because looking at them, they’d do well in the English Championship.

“It was embarrassing, really. Hibs are a good team but, at 3-0, you have to show a bit of nous and make sure it’s no more than that. But we conceded another three, including two in the last 30 seconds. What’s that all about? That’s just daft.”