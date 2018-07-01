Danny Swanson double gives Hibs victory over Linlithgow

A second-half double from substitute Danny Swanson secured Hibs a 2-0 victory over Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.

The match against the East of Scotland League new boys was the first of three warm-up games before Neil Lennon’s outfit face NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands in their Europa League first qualifying round first leg tie at Easter Road on Thursday week.

In front of a 2200 crowd, Hibs were at full-strength against a make-shift Linlithgow side which had, at the heart of its defence, Luke Whelan, who had only returned from holiday the night before and John Ovenstone, who pulled on his boots for the first time in nine months and had to quit the game early to make his shift as a firefighter in Glenrothes.

Hibs club captain David Gray made his first public appearance since rupturing his Achilles tendon during the club’s winter break in Portugal in January.

And Gray had a hand in both goals, his one-two with Swanson allowing his team-mate to open the scoring on 52 minutes, lashing a terrific shot across Linlithgow goalkeeper Gary Maley and into the far side of his net.

Then, in the closing stages, Gray launched a telling ball into the inside right channel for Oli Shaw to turn inside for Swanson to steer first time past substitute goalkeeper Matthew Kerr.

Linlithgow Rose: Maley (Kerr 64), Batchelor, Gray (Strickland 84), Whelan, Ovenstone (Borris 64), Smith (Urquhart 59), Ronald (Shields 63), Ru MacLennan, Watt, Coyne, Ro MacLennan.

Hibs: Laidlaw, Whittaker (Gray 46), McGregor, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson (Mackie 62), Bartley (S Martin 70), Silvia, McGinn (Swanson 46), Kamberi (Shaw 46), Murray (Boyle 62). Unused substitute: P Martin.

Crowd: 2200