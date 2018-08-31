Danny Swanson leaves Hibs by mutual consent

Danny Swanson has left Hibs by mutual consent and is expected to re-join St Johnstone.

The 31-year-old signed for his boyhood heroes in the summer of 2017, and played 21 times for Neil Lennon’s side last season.

He scored one goal, in a Betfred Cup quarter final clash with Livingston at Easter Road, as Hibs reached the last four of the competition.

Swanson made four further appearances for the capital club during their Europa League run, and in the opening two league fixtures.

A statement from the club read: “Everyone at Hibernian would like to thank Danny for his services to the club and wish him nothing but the best for the future.”

Swanson has had two previous spells with the Saints, joining on loan during the 2014/15 season before signing an 18-month deal after a brief stint with Hearts in February 2016.

The Leith-born player has also played for Berwick Rangers, Dundee United, Peterborough and Coventry.