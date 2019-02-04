Danny Swanson ‘not surprised’ by Neil Lennon exit as he backs Alan Stubbs for Hibs job

Former Hibee Danny Swanson insists he was “not really surprised” by Neil Lennon’s Easter Road departure last month, but admitted he “didn’t see it coming”.

The St Johnstone midfielder, who was signed by the Northern Irishman for Hibs in 2017, returned to McDiarmid Park after an unproductive season in green and white.

Danny Swanson insists he wasn't surprised by Neil Lennon's Hibs exit. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking after the Saints’ 2-0 defeat to Celtic, Swanson told the Evening News’ sister title The Scotsman he believes Lennon’s relationship with Hibs had got to a point where both parties agreed it was time to move on.

Asked if the former Celtic manager’s departure had surprised him, Swanson said: “Not really - everybody knows what Neil is like. He is a passionate man and it just seems like it has got to a point where the club and Neil have agreed it is time to move on. I didn’t see it coming, but it’s a big job in Scotland and they are obviously in the bottom six and shouldn’t really be.

“[Lennon] has got high standards but so has every other manager. It is just football isn’t it? You just never know. A manager’s job is hard, a few results go against you and you are in trouble.

“They have obviously decided to look elsewhere and we will see how they go.”

Neil Lennon speaks to Swanson during a Betfred Cup tie in July 2017. Picture: SNS Group

In his final press conference as head coach of the Capital club, Lennon declared that he couldn’t “keep whipping” his players, but warned that “half-baked performances” would see him continue to do so.

The Northern Irishman wasn’t beyond carpeting his players in public - Swiss striker Florian Kamberi was on the receiving end more than once - but Swanson expressed doubts over the effectiveness of that approach.

“[Lennon] didn’t really shout at me, he just never played me,” Swanson said, adding: “Off the pitch, he was very approachable... the Hibs players need to look at themselves as well, but when boys are low on confidence the last thing you want is somebody shouting at you.

“That’s how I’ve felt throughout my career. I’ve always done well for managers who have just told me to go and play. When they’re on your back it’s difficult. You go to the game worrying about your performance instead of somebody saying, ‘go and just play’.”

With Hibs now on the hunt for a successor to Lennon, and a host of names linked with the position, Swanson believes his boyhood heroes need a manager that will play “attractive football”, adding: “I think that is massive for Hibs.

“I think, if they get the right man, then they could very well be up there again.

“There are a lot of Hibs fans in that team: your Paul Hanlons and Lewis Stevensons, boys that [don’t] really need a manager to get them going. That is the spine of their team, that is what they need. Get a good manager in and you just never know.”

One man who has been loosely linked with the vacancy is Swanson’s boss in Perth, Tommy Wright. Lennon’s countryman has won plaudits for his work with the Saints and has managed Swanson in three separate spells with the club.

However, while the 31-year-old is always happy to sing Wright’s praises, he doesn’t want to see his mentor swayed by the Easter road side.

“Tommy is brilliant with me,” Swanson said. “He lets me go and play and I will work hard when I need to. He has been spot on with me since I have been back. I hope it’s not him, though.

”But he deserves a shout at least because he has been unbelievable. I don’t know why it is he doesn’t get a tip for these jobs. It is very surprising - but it’s good for us, I suppose.”

Alan Stubbs, who led Hibs to an historic Scottish Cup win - the club’s first in 114 years - has been tipped for a return. The former Everton coach has himself admitted he would be open to a comeback, and Swanson believes Stubbs’ brand of football can help lift Hibs.

“I think Stubbs would be good, I think he would be a good appointment. He has won the cup, and you think about the way [Hibs] played under him.

“I know they were in the Championship but with the players they have now, I think they would do better in the Premiership. They have lost [John] McGinn and [Dylan] McGeouch but they have still got good players there.”