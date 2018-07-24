Darmstadt boss gives update on future of Hibs target Jamie Maclaren

Jamie Maclaren’s future at SV Darmstadt 98 is still unresolved, according to manager Dirk Schuster.

The Hibs target came on for the last 30 minutes of the German side’s pre-season friendly with Huddersfield on Sunday, replacing fellow striker Terrence Boyd.

Speaking after watching his team draw 1-1 with the English Premier League side at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor, Schuster admitted that the 24-year-old’s future was still unresolved.

“We have explained to Jamie how we see the coming season playing out,” he explained. “He told us his point of view, but so far no outcome has been reached.”

Schuster appears to have rowed back on the comments he made last week, when he stated: “We will sit down with [Jamie] and discuss whether there is any concrete desire for a change of club. There is certainly none with us.

“After we clear the air, we will hopefully have a fit, healthy and happy player in our squad.

“This season, we will have the likes of Hamburg and Cologne in the league. We need the best possible squad to challenge, which includes Jamie.”

Maclaren, who was included in Australia’s World Cup squad but didn’t see any gametime in Russia, has already indicated his preference to return to Hibs, but admitted Darmstadt held all the aces.

Following the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the final day of the season, the former Brisbane Roar striker said: “Personally, I don’t want to go back to Germany.

“I don’t want to stay there, to be honest, but I have a contract until 2020.

“The club owns me, so I will have to see what happens. If they ask me, I will tell them to listen to offers because I don’t want to go back.”

Hibs have been linked with Bolton forward Adam Le Fondre, while Croatian striker Ivan Lendric is spending a week on trial with the Easter Road side.

Florian Kamberi arrived on a permanent deal from Swiss side Grasshoppers, but Simon Murray was sold to South African side BidVest Wits this week, leaving Neil Lennon in need of attacking reinforcements.