Darren McGregor hails Hibs’ character after ‘off-field antics’

Darren McGregor has claimed coming from behind to beat St Mirren “after all the off-field antics that have been going on” was testament to him and his team-mates.

The win in Paisley was only the third in 15 Premiership outings and clinched without head coach Neil Lennon, suspended by the club following a training ground showdown with his squad barely 48 hours earlier.

It was hardly the best preparation for a squad already low in confidence and the morale of the players was tested further as Simeon Jackson fired the Buddies into a first-half lead before Hibs turned the match around with goals from Oli Shaw, McGregor and Stevie Mallan during a stunning second 45 minutes.

“At this stage of the season and with the run of results we have had, we just needed the victory,” admitted the big defender, pictured below.

“In the first half we were probably below the standards we have set but the second was pleasing.”

McGregor reckons substitute Shaw changed the game, not only equalising but having a hand in both his and Mallan’s later goals. He said: “It’s great when you can call on young guys like that to change the dynamics of the game. Hopefully this shifts the tide in our favour.

“We’ve probably had more poor performances this season than good, but I think we are an honest group who appreciate the fans’ annoyances with performances.

“But there’s a lot of honest and hard working guys in the team. We all love the club and want to be going in the right direction. I think it showed. To come away after all the off-field antics that had been going on with a victory was testament to all the players.”

And skipper David Gray, who started a game for the first time since early October, underlined the importance of the win on a day when head of academy coaching Eddie May and Grant Murray, assistant first team coach, were put in temporary charge of the team although he conceded Hibs enjoyed a break when, at 1-0 down, Saints midfielder Kyle McAllister missed the chance to double their advantage.

He said: “If it goes 2-0 it makes it a lot harder for us to try to get back into it. But we went straight up the pitch and Oli scored. I thought when he came on he made a real difference but both strikers [the other being Flo Kamberi] worked well and hard for the full game and, based on our second-half performance, I thought we deserved the win.

“It was good the game was on television, it let everyone see the fighting spirit we have. We have always said there’s a togetherness and character in the dressing-room. We are all in it together.

“It’s been going so well for the last two-and-a-half years but we’ve hit a sticky patch this season and we know that as a squad the results have not been what we expect. But we knew with a couple of the results the previous day we had a chance to close the gap on the top six and we have done that.

“Hopefully we can take a bit of confidence into Saturday’s match with Aberdeen. Apart from one game up there last season, our games with Aberdeen have been tight and I’d expect another tough one. But if we can play as well as we can then we are capable of getting the result.”