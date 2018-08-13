Daryl Horgan ‘joined Hibs to boost Ireland hopes’ says Preston boss

Daryl Horgan quit Deepdale for Hibs to boost his international chances, according to his former manager.

The winger, who penned a three-year deal with the Easter Road side on Saturday morning, made his debut as a second half substitute in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone a little over 24 hours later.

Horgan is ineligible to face Molde in Thursday’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg in Norway, but made a name for himself starring for Dundalk in both the Champions League and Europa League in late 2016.

Following the winger’s transfer, Preston boss Alex Neil explained that it was “only fair to let him progress his career”.

He added: “Daryl was told if he didn’t play enough games he would struggle to get in to the national side.

“That is very important for him and I couldn’t promise him the game time he needed. He’s a good lad and works hard, he’s a top lad.

“It’s not as easy to be nice when you’re not playing every week but that’s his character.

“I don’t think he was able to play to his best because of the way we play, and sometimes different styles suit different players. “He will do well [at Hibs].”

Horgan has made four appearances for the Republic of Ireland, debuting against Iceland in March 2017, and playing in friendly matches against Mexico, Turkey and the USA.

His most recent appearance came in a June fixture against the USA, which the Republic of Ireland won 2-1.