Daryl Horgan joins Hibs from Preston on three-year deal

Hibs have completed the signing of Irish winger Daryl Horgan from English Championship side Preston North End.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Capital club and will be included in the squad to face St Johnstone on Sunday pending international clearance.

Horgan, who joins the Easter Road side for an undisclosed fee, told the club’s official website that he was “excited” by the club's plans for the 2018/19 campaign.

The former Dundalk wideman added: “I am delighted to have made the move to Hibs.

“Obviously the boys have started well in Europe and the league - they had a good season last year and the ambition is there to follow that up with another successful year.

“I’m ready to play and looking forward to trying to break into the team.”

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon, who was linked with a move for Horgan at the start of last month, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Daryl to the club.

"He's one we've been keen on for a long time and it's a real coup to get him over the line.

"Daryl will give us a real threat going forward and some strength out wide - we had been looking to add in that area and I'm delighted with the options we now have.

"He has power and pace and will hopefully give us another dimension to our play in the final third."

The Irishman, who made 44 appearances for Preston, scoring four goals, was a key part of the Dundalk side that reached the Champions League play-off round and Europa League group stages in 2016, and scored in a 2-1 defeat against Zenit St Petersburg in Russia.

He has made four appearances for the Republic of Ireland and prior to joining Preston had spells with Sligo Rovers and Cork City.