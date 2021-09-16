David Mitchell takes part in the pre-match warm-up at Tynecastle ahead of the Edinburgh derby

Nathan Wood arrived on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough followed by goalkeeper David Mitchell from Clyde.

The 31-year-old was linked with Hibs back in 2014 but no move transpired until he signed a two-year deal last month.

"Apparently [Hibs] had been keeping an eye on me for a while but as far as I was aware it was out of the blue,” Mitchell said about his transfer.

"One of the biggest clubs in the country, top of the league… you just can't say no to an opportunity like that.”

Despite deciding to move to the Capital Mitchell admits it was tough leaving Clyde, a club for whom he retains a lot of affection.

"It was a difficult decision. I absolutely loved it. I had a good relationship with the fans, the manager, the goalie coach, all the boys. It's only been a couple of weeks and already I miss everybody so it's going to take a bit of getting used to."

Just days ago, Matt Macey won plaudits for his performance against Hearts while Kevin Dabrowski impressed in pre-season against Arsenal. Mitchell knows the competition is strong, but is eager to make an impact by working hard and supporting his fellow shot-stoppers at Easter Road.

"I’m not shy of hard work – I’ll just keep my head down and keep working away and see what happens. The two goalkeepers and the young lads at the club as well are top standard so it’s going to be difficult.

"But at the same time I’ll support all the goalkeepers at the club bedcause I believe that’s a massive part of being a goalkeeper; sticking together.

"It’s going to be good for me and hopefully for everybody, so I'm looking forward to it. I'm always willing to learn.

"I'm 31 but by no means perfect or the finished article. I'm not scared to admit that. I'll work hard to prove that I'm good enough at this level.

“Everything's set up for you to go and do well, it's just up to me to work and take opportunities when I can.”

