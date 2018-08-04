Debbi McCulloch returns to the helm of Spartans Women

Spartans Women kick off the second half of the campaign with a new boss at the helm.

Debbi McCulloch has been reinstated as head coach following Paul Greig’s decision to take up an alternative coaching role with the men’s under-20 side at the Ainslie Park outfit’s Academy.

McCulloch first joined then Women’s Premier League side in 2009 and led Spartans to four League Cup finals, a Scottish Cup final and also SWPL runners-up in 2011.

However, things haven’t gone too well this year under Greig, who joined in November, with the club currently bottom of SWPL 1 having amassed just five points from 13 games.

Spartans travel to Hamilton Accies tomorrow in what is a real six pointer with Accies just one point above them in the table.

Meanwhile, top-of-the-table Hibs Ladies host Stirling University at Ainslie Park.

The Hibees are locked on 35 points with champions Glasgow City and will be confident of picking up another three points as they pursue their first league title in 11 years.

Meanwhile, in SWPL 2, fourth-placed Hearts host Aberdeen at Kings Park in Dalkeith, while Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale, who have been in fine form lately, travel to Kilmarnock.