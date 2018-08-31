Defender Efe Ambrose could leave Hibs to join Turkish club

Neil Lennon has confirmed Hibs are braced for the possibility of losing Efe Ambrose to a Turkish club.

The manager also explained that he expects his club to be involved in a couple of deals before the transfer window closes tonight and that Fleetwood Town defender Cian Bolger is one of the players under consideration as a possible replacement for Ambrose.

“We’re spinning a few plates at the minute,” said Lennon. “We’ve had a few knockbacks but a few deals are ongoing. There’s interest in Efe from Turkey. We knew this was a possibility but we’re not prepared to do anything until we get a player in. That’s one of the plates that are spinning. We’ll just see how it progresses. Bolger is an option.”

Lennon also confirmed that any interest in bringing midfielder Scott Allan back from Celtic has been dropped.

“That was never on,” he said. “There’s nothing in that at all. There never was. I’m well covered in that position – we’re not looking in that area at the minute.”