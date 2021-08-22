'Defenders needed, apply within'; 'Let's get Jack Ross players'; 'Makings of a good team, let down by depth': Hibs fans react to 2-2 draw with Dundee

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous celebrates his goal making it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Hibernian at Dens Park, on August 22, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Martin Boyle’s penalty and then Ryan Porteous’ volley had the visitors ahead at Jack Ross’ old ground, following a sleepy start where ex-man Jason Cummings fired the Dark Blues ahead.

But a late lapse allowed Paul McGowan to glance in an equaliser.

On social media, many Hibs fans called for more recruits following James Scott who made his debut in Kevin Nisbet’s absence through illness – and many pin-pointed one particular area on the pitch.

@HibeesMc: “Let’s get Jack Ross some players this week, makings of a good team getting let down by bad depth.”

@MilroyLewis: “We need another striker and a CB.”

@weehissy: “D-E-F-E-N-D-E-R-S needed ,vacancies, apply within.”

Jack Ross has also admitted he will look to bolster the squad but he played Lewis Stevenson at right-back in the second half with Paul McGinn forced off ill.

Derek Hall: “Bringing Stevenson on at right back just shows how thin this current squad is, time to get some decent options in, why else do we have a recruitment team?”

@hannyhibee75: “I thought I went back in time to Pat Fenlon days Stevenson at right back.”

John Barnett: “Why is Scott Allan not playing each game, class above.”

It had been an entertaining game though with Hibs’ comeback and Charlie Adam pulling the midfield strings for the home side.

But Hibs could possibly have won given a great close-range chance for Jamie Murphy.

Mike Ferrier: “Every team has a bad day so let’s hope this was ours! Too many players not at the races today! Struggling to see how Ross can play Gogic again on this performance. On the positive side still unbeaten after a poor performance!”

@leftinlanson: “Two points dropped against a @DundeeFC who faded after a bright start. Enough clear chances to have won it second half. FT 2-2. Entertaining game all the same.”

Mike Elliott: “Well we threw that game away should have been 3-1 but that’s what happens when we don’t take our chances.”

Neill Barr: “Shocking defending again! Should have had this game dead’n’buried....”