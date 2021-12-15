'Defensively so much better tonight': Hibs fans react to 1-0 win over Dundee

Jamie Murphy misses a second-half chance for Hibs in the 1-0 victory over Dundee. Picture: SNS

Here’s how the supporters reacted to the result on social media...

@HowieRobbie: “3 points and a clean sheet, but that was dreadful, big job for the new manager.”

@SimpsonLawrie: “Breaking News: Hibs have kept a clean sheet SDR is at the wheel.”

@Scott28426193: "WE ARE STAYING UP WE ARE STAYING UP.”

@CraigccHealey: "2 points off 4th after our shocking run of form. Put it behind us now and let’s kick on and finish top 4. Mueller available in 3 weeks too.”

@grahambrown1875: "Brilliant 1st half and resolute the 2nd, Doidge looked really good as did Newell. JDH was great too, hopefully the injuries tonight are not bad.”

@iannic70: "Well done Hibs, a wins a win no matter how you get it. Onwards to Sunday now.”

@mick_whelahan: "To have went through what we have the last 8 weeks and still be 4 points off 4th is unbelievable. So much work to be done though.”

@RobbieSincIair: "Literally not a Hibs player capable of a header as good as that.”

@Chrisfinn2703: "Hot take time: Get the band back together. Boyle, Doidge, Nisbet. Campbell drops out. He’s done really well and established himself but those 3 sh****rs scored 50 goals last season.”

@HibsNews1875: "An absolute dire game of football, Hibs not creating a lot of chances at all but defensively so much better tonight. Dundee never looked like scoring. A superb own goal won the game and good to get the win going into the final. Hopefully Cadden and Nisbet are fine. #GGTTH”

@GeorgeH65364726: "Jack Ross out.”

