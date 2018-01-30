Done deal: Hibs complete signing of Florian Kamberi

Neil Lennon has boosted his forward options with the addition of Florian Kamberi on loan from Grasshoppers until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The Swiss striker has been on trial at Hibs for two weeks and has impressed the management enough to earn a deal, with the prospect of making it a permanent move in the summer.

Kamberi is set to take a pay cut to move to Edinburgh, where he will provide competition for the likes of Oli Shaw and Simon Murray, with Anthony Stokes having been released from his contract.

The striker said: “It’s a big club for me, a big opportunity and I am very excited to be here.

“The training ground is very impressive – I didn’t have that in Switzerland – and the team is strong. They play football, they don’t play the long ball all the time, and for me when I heard about Hibs I knew from the beginning it was a great opportunity for me.

“I am a physical striker, I’m not one to stay in the box. I want to go up against defenders and bring players into play.”

Head Coach Neil Lennon said: “I am pleased to have Flo in the door.

“He is not a monster but he is a big boy and he plays well with his back to goal. He has decent mobility and links the play well from what we have seen, and we have had a good look at him.

“I have been impressed by what he’s shown and he will bring a different dimension to the way we play.”

Danny Swanson appears set to stay at Easter Road beyond the end of the window after rejecting a move back to St Johnstone.

Tommy Wright revealed on Monday that despite talks with the midfielder, he wants to compete for a place at his boyhood club following a turbulent few months on and off the pitch.

There is still no update on the future of Stokes, and Lennon admits it is not ideal that his side will be taking on Well on the final night of the window.

“It’s difficult at the best of times but you always know something may or may not happen,” he said. “People want to do business, players want to play and want in or out of clubs, so it’s very difficult on the last day of the window to have a game while there are deals going on.”

