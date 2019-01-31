Done deal: Hibs sign Leicester City centre-back Darnell Johnson

Hibs have completed the signing of Darnell Johnson on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.

The arrival of the 20-year-old centre-back follows the news that Ryan Porteous will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 19-year-old academy graduate sustained the injury in the defeat to Motherwell earlier this month. He underwent surgery on Wednesday with the aim to be back for pre-season.

Johnson, who can also fill in at right-back, arrives with an abundance of experience at youth level with England, having been capped at every age group from Under-16 to Under-20. He played alongside Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon as his country won the U19 European Championships in 2017.

He signed a three-year deal in the summer and has been a regular for the Foxes’ U23 side

He told the Hibs website: “I’ve had a great grounding at Leicester City and with the England youth international sides but now I’m really hungry to prove myself at first-team level.

“I’ve done my research and I know about Hibernian’s reputation for giving young players a chance.

“I hope I’m the next one to make a name for myself here. I can’t wait to get started in training on Friday, meet everyone and do whatever it takes to try and win a place in the team.”

Johnson is Hibs’ second deadline day signing following the arrival of Marc McNulty from Reading.