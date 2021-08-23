Dunbar United dealt Martin Boyle boost as Hibs winger helps out East of Scotland side

Martin Boyle has sponsored fellow winger Andy Jones of Dunbar United

The Easter Road talisman has lent his backing to Dunbar United wideman Andy Jones, sponsoring his home and away kits.

Boyle’s family are from the East Lothian town and the 28-year-old retains close links with the area, often attending New Countess Park where the East of Scotland Premier Division outfit play their home games.

A statement from the Seasiders, who drew 2-2 with Hibs Under-18s last month, read: “A massive thanks from the club to Martin Boyle for his sponsorship of the home and away kit of our own flying winger Andy Jones for this season.

"When not busy terrifying defenders in the Scottish Premiership or with Australia, the speed demon enjoys watching Andy terrify defenders with his pace at New Countess Park.

“Huge thanks to Martin for his support.”

Dunbar United host Broxburn Athletic on Saturday, August 28 in the Scottish Cup Preliminary Round.

