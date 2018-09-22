Dundee 0-3 Hibs: Clinical Hibees heap misery on basement club Dundee

Three second half goals steered Hibs to victory over Dundee, leaving the Dens Park outfit firmly rooted to the foot of the Premiership table without a single point from their opening six matches.

Flo Kamberi had already hit the bar moments after the interval before the Swiss striker took Martin Boyle’s pass to slip the ball beyond goalkeeper Elliot Parish, who was beaten again three minutes later as Boyle doubled Hibs’ advantage.

And with two minutes left substitute Thomas Agyepong claimed his first goal, firing in a terrific shot which left the Dark Blues ‘keeper helpless.

The first half had been a rather lacklustre affair, played at a fairly pedestrian pace although Dundee’s Adil Nabi tested Hibs goalkeeper Adam Bogdan with a low shot which the Hungarian internatiionalist did well to get down and tip round the post.

Bogdan’s opposite number Parish was equally alert when David Gray picked out Stevie Mallan, the goalkeeper pulling off a point-blank save to prevent the midfielder opening the scoring.

There was a big call for referee Andrew Dallas when Khali Madianga and Efe Ambrose tangled inside the Hibs penalty area but rather than point to the spot he booked the Dundee man for diving.

Hibs came out after the interval minus skipper David Gray who had picked up a knock but clearly intent on inflicting some damage on the Scottish Premiership’s basement outfit, Kamberi hitting the bar before Gray’s replacement Steven Whittaker forced another good save out of Parish.

But Hibs broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, Boyle bringing down Paul Hanlon’s long ball and slipping it into the path of Kamberi, who got enough on it to take it past Parish and into the net.

Three minutes later the Capital club had doubled their lead, Boyle doing it all himself this time as he drove into the box and drilled a low shot across Parish and into the far corner of the net.

And on-loan Manchester City winger Agyepong wrapped up a comfortable win with that late strike.

Dundee: Parish, Kerr, Inniss, Boyle, C Miller (Mendy 70), Nabi, Ngwatala, McGowan, Madianga (J Curran 46), Kamara, Kallman (Henvey 88). Subs not used: Hamilton, O’Dea, Spence, Dow.

Hibs: Bogdan, Gray (Whittaker 46), Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson, Milligan, Slivka, Mallan, Horgan, Boyle (Agyepong 72), Kamberi (Shaw 85). Subs not used: Laidlaw, Porteous, Bartley, Hyndman.

Referee: Andrew Dallas