Dundee 2-2 Hibs: Story of the cinch Premiership draw at Dens Park - as it happened
Hibs make the journey to the City of Discovery today to take on newly-promoted Dundee.
Led by former Easter Road captain James McPake and featuring ex-Hibees Liam Fontaine and Jason Cummings, the Dark Blues are yet to record their first Scottish Premiership win of the season having recorded a loss and a draw from their opening two matches.
Hibs are without Christian Doidge while Chris Cadden and Sean Mackie remain sidelined but Paul Hanlon could be in line for a return in defence.
Dundee 2-2 Hibs - FULL TIME
Last updated: Sunday, 22 August, 2021, 12:29
- DUNDEE 2 (Cummings 10, McGowan 82) HIBS 2 (Boyle 39 pen, Porteous 59)
- Hibs give James Scott a debut but no place for Kevin Nisbet in matchday squad
- HIBS: Macey, McGinn (Stevenson 49), McGregor, Porteous, Doig, Doyle-Hayes, Gogic, Boyle, Magennis, Murphy (Wright 82), Scott (Gullan 85).
- Hibs won two Betfred Cup meetings between the sides last season
- First league meeting since February 2019 when Hibs ran out 4-2 winners at Dens Park
Good afternoon from Dens Park
Hibs play their second away match of the Premiership season today, looking to make it three league wins on the bounce when they take on Dundee. We’ll have the latest from Dens throughout the game.
Important info
Additional details have been issued for away fans heading to Dundee to back Jack Ross an the team today.
And there’s good news - food and drink kiosks are open! Hibs fans will be based in the Shankly Stand.
Team news
No Nisbet
Big news from Dens Park - no Kevin Nisbet for Jack Ross
Kevin Nisbet: Explanation given as striker left out of Hibs team to face Dundee amid Celtic transfer talk
Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet has been left out of the squad for today’s lunchtime clash with Dundee.
Clarifying
Hibs have clarified Kevin Nisbets omission from this afternoon’s squad.
The striker - linked with Celtic yesterday - is unwell
IN QUOTES
Martin Boyle, on Sky Sports
As soon as I spoke to my wife, spoke to the club it was great it’s where we want to be. This club has given me everything and has got me international status too. It’s great.
Amidst all the Kevin Nisbet shock omission it may have been overlooked but new signing James Scott makes his debut for the Hibees today.
Paul Hanlon also misses out, as does Joe Newell.
IN QUOTES
Jack Ross, discusses Kevin Nisbet on Sky Sports
He’s been unwell this week and we knew a couple days ago he was going to be unable to play today, and it is a blow because he has been in good form not just in terms of goals but his overall play has been excellent. It’s a blow to be without him as it is to be without Joe Newell and Paul Hanlon.
I was surprised when I saw [transfer speculation] yesterday because unless people at the club are not telling me things, which I don’t imagine is the case, it’s nonsense.
Three minute warning
Moments away from kick-off on Tayside!
Kick off
We’re underway at the Kilmac Stadium aka Dens Park!