Dundee v Hibs: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs travel to the City of Discovery hoping to bounce back from Sunday’s Scottish Cup defeat at the hands of rivals Hearts when they take on Dundee this evening.

Hibs came out on top at Easter Road the last time the two teams met, with Martin Boyle and Simon Murray getting on the scoresheet while Marcus Haber replied for the visitors.

However, the previous meeting at Dens ended all square, with Anthony Stokes cancelling out Kevin Holt’s penalty.

Hibs could have Anthony Stokes back in the squad this evening, after the Irishman returned to training after being left out of the matchday squad on Sunday.

Stokes and team-mates Martin Boyle and Danny Swanson were given a dressing down after breaking a curfew during the club’s winter training camp in Portugal.

However, Neil Lennon said yesterday that, while Stokes needed to ‘have a good look at himself’, he ‘owes everybody something - if he plays.’

The Hibs boss is without the services of long-term absentees Ross Laidlaw, Steven Whittaker and David Gray, while Deivydas Matulevicius and Marvin Bartley are expected to miss out with knee injuries.

Vykintas Slivka is likely to continue in midfield, while Brandon Barker could be restored to the starting line-up with Lennon expected to revert to a 4-1-4-1 formation after utilising a narrow 4-4-2 diamond formation at Tynecastle.

New signings Faycal Rherras and Jamie Maclaren are likely to make the bench after both were unused substitutes at the weekend, but Scott Bain is ineligible to face his parent club.

Dundee are without suspended duo Kerr Waddell and Sofien Moussa, so Haber is likely to lead the line for Neil McCann’s side, while Jack Hendry is touch and go with the defender suffering from flu.

Former Hibs midfielder Scott Allan could line up against his old club in the Dundee midfield.

Last five meetings: Hibs 2-1 Dundee, Dundee 1-1 Hibs, Hibs 1-1 Dundee, Dundee 3-1 Hibs, Hibs 3-0 Dundee.

Likely Dundee team (4-2-3-1): Parish; Kerr, Meekings, O’Dea, Aurtenetxe; Kamara, McGowan; O’Hara, Leitch-Smith, Allan. Subs from: Ferrie, Holt, Wolters, El Bakhtaoui, Malherbe, Curran, Henvey, Deacon.

Likely Hibs team (4-1-4-1): Marciano; Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson, Slivka; Boyle, McGeouch, McGinn, Barker; Shaw. Subs from: Dabrowski, Porteous, Fontaine, Rherras, Barker, Swanson, S Murray, Maclaren, Stokes.

Referee: Don Robertson

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Odds: Dundee 17/5 Draw 13/5 Hibs 17/20 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

