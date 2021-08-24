Dundee's Paul McMullan opens up on Matt Macey clash and comments on Hibs fans

Matt Macey in action for Hibs against Dundee at Dens Park

The man-of-the-match was cautioned by referee Alan Muir after appearing to collide with the Easter Road No.1 shortly after half-time but insisted there had been nothing in the coming-together as he protested his innocence.

“Jason Cummings had the ball on the byline and I tried to run across the front of the ‘keeper,” the 25-year-old explained.

“As [Macey] picked it up I just couldn’t stop and I basically ran into him. If someone turns the goalie everyone goes mental and that’s probably why I was booked.

Paul McMullan salutes the Dundee fans

“There was no malice in it from me, that’s for sure.”

McMullan, who joined the Dark Blues on a permanent deal in the summer after a fruitful loan spell from neighbours Dundee United during the second half of last season, also paid tribute to both sets of supporters for their impact on the Scottish Premiership meeting.

"Having the fans back does make a big difference in these games,” he agreed.

“It’s brilliant to have as many supporters back as we did.

“You could see when Gowser scored his goal he knew the script, he was into the stand with the fans – I’m just glad he didn’t hurt himself trying to get in there.

“Even the Hibs fans were really loud and you do miss hearing that banter back and forth between the fans.

“It’s a lot better than playing in front of no one.”

