Dylan McGeouch: Hibs contract talks ‘still ongoing’

Dylan McGeouch has revealed that talks with Hibs over a new contract are “still ongoing”, with the midfielder’s future beyond the summer remaining uncertain.

McGeouch, who played a starring role in the Easter Road side’s 2-0 win over Hearts on Friday night, was handed his first Scotland call-up by Alex McLeish, who had taken in the derby prior to naming his squad for the friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary.

The midfielder, who has already played more games this season than during any of his first three campaigns as a Hibs player, insists he’s “enjoying playing and just concentrating on game to game”.

He added: “I’m enjoying my time [at Hibs], I’ve had a lot of highs and it’s been a great season. But obviously I need to get the best deal I can for myself at this time in my career.

“I’m still at a young age, I don’t really want to chase the money. My time here has been great and I have had an excellent relationship with the fans and the club. I wouldn’t just take the first offer that came.”

The former Celtic player is now planning on making the most of his Scotland chance. Aware that the national team manager was taking in the derby showdown, McGeouch admitted there was added pressure on him during the match.

“I was aware [McLeish] was at the game. Obviously you’ve got that pressure as well and it’s an Edinburgh derby so it all comes into play.

“But it was a good game and a good result and I’m just thankful I made the squad. It’s a massive achievement for me and my family, we are delighted.

“I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully I can go and express myself and do well. It’s my first call-up but I hope there’s many more.”

After three injury-blighted seasons with Hibs, all in the Scottish Championship, McGeouch said his main aim at the start of the current campaign was simply to put a run of games together.

“I have had wee spells here and there but obviously not been consistent enough with game time. Now I have got rid of the niggling injuries and put a good run together, I have probably seen the best of myself,” McGeouch said.

“There were no major injuries, it was just muscle soreness and pulling hamstrings, groins, calfs. It is probably harder to take getting back and pulling out again, it was a frustration for the manager and myself and a difficult time.”

A tip from Robert Snodgrass led to McGeouch visiting a specialist in London in a bid to overcome his niggling injuries.

“I have been to see him a few times. I have a great relationship with him and he works with the physios here on the phone,” McGeouch explained.

“A lot of work has been put in behind the scenes with the medical staff so big thanks to them for keeping me on the pitch and the strengthening programmes.

“The hard work is paying off and it’s been great to get the rewards.”