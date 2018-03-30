Dylan McGeouch solid bet for Scotland’s summer tour

Neil Lennon believes Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch will find a place in Scotland’s squad for their summer trip to Mexico and Peru after being forced to pull out of Alex McLeish’s first national gathering through injury.

McLeish called on McGeouch for the first time for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary barely 24 hours after watching as the 24-year-old turned in a dazzling performance in the latest Edinburgh derby.

Dylan McGeouch

But McGeouch’s joy turned to despair as he incurred a groin problem, ironically having revealed only the day before how with the help of a London-based specialist he’d shaken off the injury worries which had plagued him over the past couple of seasons.

However, disclosed Lennon, McLeish was impressed at how McGeouch insisted on reporting for international duty regardless before being sent back to his club where he remains a doubt for tomorrow’s visit from Partick Thistle although the Hibs head coach believes he’ll be fully fit for Tuesday night’s home game against Hamilton.

If the “pretty insignificant” injury has taken a little time to heal, Lennon believes McGeouch has overcome the anguish of the consequences. He said: “Mentally he’s fine, he’s had a week to get over the disappointment.

“Alex was impressed that he went along so they could have a look at him. He’s still very much in his thoughts going forward and I think hearing that will give him a boost.

“I’ve spoken to Dylan and he’s pragmatic about it, it’s one of those things. He just overstretched for a ball and felt something go the day before the St Johnstone game. While Scotland did well, I think there is plenty room in there for him to show what he can do.”

Along with John McGinn, who again impressed in Budapest, McGeouch has also enjoyed an equally influential season as Hibs have returned to the Premiership and, believes Lennon, the pair have a Scotland future together.

He said: “They’ve been outstanding. I was really pleased with John’s contribution on Tuesday, he did really well and doesn’t look out of place. He looked very comfortable in that environment and that’s testament to how he’s been playing since I walked in the door and before that.

“Dylan has had a superb season, he is over the disappointment and will hopefully feature in the friendlies in the summer.”