Dylan Tait 'excited' for Hibs move after chats with 2016 Scottish Cup winner

Dylan Tait will join Hibs in January after being loaned back to Raith Rovers. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

The 19-year-old midfielder signed for the Easter Road club on transfer deadline day but has returned to Stark's Park on loan until the window reopens in January.

His enthusiasm for the move has been heightened by words from former Hibee Keatings, who was part of the Edinburgh club’s squad when they won the Scottish Cup in 2016.

"Keatsy is from Glasgow as well, so he's been telling me everything about Hibs, telling me how good a club it is and how good it is, how good the facilities are,” Tait explained.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Stuff like that makes me excited to go there. I just need to keep impressing the manager there so that when I do go there, I'm ready to play for them.”

Speaking after starring in Raith’s 1-0 win over Forfar on Saturday, Tait described his late night dash to Easter Road to complete the deal before the midnight transfer deadline.

"I just heard about it on Tuesday, late on at night,” recalled the youngster.

“My agent phoned me saying don't go anywhere, Hibs might come in for you. And then he phoned me again later that night saying that I was to head through to Easter Road. I was buzzing.

"I left [my house] at eight o'clock and got back in about half two [in the morning], so it was a late night.”

Hibs have loaned Tait back to Raith until January and the teenager is happy with the arrangement.

"I want to be playing week in, week out here and impressing the manager here and hopefully he just keeps playing me and impress the manager at Hibs so that when I go back there in January, I get a chance there to play,” he said.

"It means a lot when a big team like Hibs come in for you and pay money for you. But I'm still at Raith Rovers and I need to keep doing what I've been doing for the last year-and-a-bit which got me a move to Hibs.

"[Jack Ross] just said keep doing what you are doing, play week-in week-out and come back in January ready to fight for a place in the Hibs team.”

A message from the Editor: